Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center to offer free tickets to upcoming event for UTPB students

MIDLAND, Texas — UT Permian Basin students will be offered free tickets to the next event at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

The upcoming show is call Cinema Under the Stars and it will be held on December 10.

The performing arts center will be a showing The Santa Clause and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The Santa Clause will be shown first at 6:30 p.m. and then followed by How the Grinch Stole Christmas at 9:00 p.m.