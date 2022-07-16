Wagner Noël hosts 'Cinema Under the Stars'

This event will show "Hotel Transylvania" and "The Hunger Games".

MIDLAND, Texas — The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center will be hosting "Cinema Under the Stars".

This free event will be on July 31 and will show "Hotel Transylvania" and "The Hunger Games".

The first film will start at 4:30 p.m. and the second will start at 7:30 p.m.on July 10.

Free popcorn will be provided and drinks can be purchased at the concessions stand.

There will also be food trucks in the parking lot from 3:30 to 8 p.m.