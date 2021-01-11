Wagner Noël celebrates 10 years

To celebrate, the venue will be holding a variety of events starting with a free concert on November 1.

The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center is turning 10 years old in 2021.

To celebrate, the venue will be holding a variety of events from November 2021 to October 2022 starting with a free concert on November 1.

This concert will start at 7 p.m. and features performances by Current Nine. There will also be ticket and swag giveaways.

The Wagner Noël will also be holding celebrations throughout the year in Midland and Odessa, and will have a traveling exhibit with pictures and memorabilia on display at places like Basin PBS in 2022.

Subscribers to the newsletter have the chance to win special giveaways, and the venue will also have special commemorative swag on sale.