TEXAS, USA — There are important dates coming up for voters in the area as we get closer to the March Primary.

Applications for a mail in ballot can already be requested. People will be able to request these ballots until February 18.

The last day to register to vote is on January 31, and the first day of early in-person voting is on February 14. This will run through February 25.