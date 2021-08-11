Volunteers support 'The Field's Edge,' a tiny-home community

The tiny-home community is for people who have experienced chronic homelessness

MIDLAND, Texas — Volunteers from Midland Memorial Hospital and students and staff from UTPB helped an organization called 'The Field's Edge,' build flower beds for the community that will live there.

The tiny-home community is for people who have experienced chronic homelessness.

"The idea is to lift up our chronically homeless brothers and sisters and restore a sense of purpose and belonging in their lives," said John-Mark Echols, CEO of The Field's Edge.

The now construction site, will eventually be filled with ten tiny homes, with more to come.

"We're building the community garden today which is going to be a really awesome thing for residents that live here to have some really high quality produce and food and an opportunity to work in the garden which is really therapeutic for a lot of people," said Echols.

And volunteers were happy to help, "I was really excited to get my hands dirty today and be a part of it from the beginning to when they start planting fruits and vegetables, so I'm excited to see what this part can to do the community here," said Taylor Anderson, a volunteer from MMH.