Volunteers load up trailer for Permian Basin Honor Flight

The mission of the flight is to take local veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials built in their honor.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Volunteers helped load up a trailer full of equipment for the Permian Basin's Honor Flight happening this weekend.

Everything from wheelchairs and other supplies that will come in handy to help our war heroes travel to Washington D.C. to see our nation's war memorials.

"It takes a lot of people," said Flight Director and Board Member Wesley Smith. "It takes a full year to do this, and it takes a full team to do all the planning. All the gather. We have a great turnout with our team here today."