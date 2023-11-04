Volunteer shortage having a negative impact on local nonprofits

With local nonprofits reliant on volunteers to help them serve the community, several factors have created a reality where they are trying to attract more support.

ODESSA, Texas — Volunteering has been on the decline, and it’s hurting nonprofit organizations.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Permian Basin and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin are both facing the issues of volunteer shortage and trying to find ways to get through it.

“Volunteerism and finding volunteers has become a passion of mine over the past 13 years because…everybody needs them so desperately," said Kay Crites, Executive Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin.

According to Crites, volunteering is down to it’s lowest rate in two decades.

Overcoming the pandemic, changes in generations and a lack of time are influencing the current volunteer landscape.

“Today, it’s someone who’s fitting in an hour when they can, because they have job duties, they have profession…they’re involved in sports and they’re doing so many things that it’s hard to get them to [volunteer] – lack of time is the number one reason given why people don’t volunteer," said Crites.

Nonprofits are actively working to attract more volunteers.

“You will find time for whatever is important to you," said Crites. "We just have to find a way to make it important to them, that’s our job, just to find a way – ours meaning not just Big Brothers Big Sisters [of the Permian Basin] but all of the non-profits – we just have to find a way to make it important to someone, and then they’re willing to step forward and help.”

Efforts include being diverse in how recruitment is approached.

“I think number one it’s up to us to really communicate ‘what is the mission of our organization?’ and any non-profit, and then to network and reach out and really make sure that you’re trying to grow that volunteer base and not always rely on the same people," said Andra Jones, Executive Director for the Boys & Girls Club of the Permian Basin.

With a high employment rate in the Permian Basin offering another challenge as West Texans stay busy, there are other ways to contribute to local nonprofits.

“I think the biggest thing is for our community is to ask and serve where you feel lead," said Jones. "Then what you kind of look at is ‘ok, where is giving individually?’, because sometimes it’s just about giving of your time, your talents or your treasures, and I think as long as everybody can look in the mirror and say that they’re giving something back – whether that’s time, talent or treasures – then we’re all going to win together.”

Jones said that they are in need of volunteers who can simply sit and read with a child after school, while Crites mentioned that they have 56 matches but only three volunteers.