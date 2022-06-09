Vitalant to hold blood drive as supply runs low

The goal for the drive is to get 25 donors.

MIDLAND, Texas — Vitalant is hosting its second blood drive of the year Friday.

The drive will run from noon to 4 p.m. at 4920 North Midkiff Road in Midland.

Anyone planning to donate should complete the health questionnaire online before arriving.

You can also reserve your spot by calling 432-520-5151 or visiting the Vitalant website. If you can't make it to the blood drive, you can also schedule another time to give blood, platelets or even plasma.