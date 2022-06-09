Vitalant to hold blood drive as supply runs low

MIDLAND, Texas — Vitalant is hosting its second blood drive of the year Friday.
The drive will run from noon to 4 p.m. at 4920 North Midkiff Road in Midland.
Anyone planning to donate should complete the health questionnaire online before arriving.
You can also reserve your spot by calling 432-520-5151 or visiting the Vitalant website. If you can't make it to the blood drive, you can also schedule another time to give blood, platelets or even plasma.
Vitalant says the blood supply is critically low especially in the wake of the Uvalde shooting, so any help is appreciated. The goal for this drive is 25 donors.