Viewing experiences in the Permian Basin for the annular solar eclipse

TEXAS, USA — The annular solar eclipse will be happening on Oct. 14 and some places in the Permian Basin will be holding viewing experiences and parties.

At the Museum of the Southwest, Astronaut John Herrington will be speaking on campus following the annular eclipse. Midland College, NuMinds Enrichment and the McDonald Observatory staff will also be on hand for activities. People can find tickets by going to the Museum of the Southwest Facebook page. Glasses are also available at the Blackmore Planetarium.

UTPB will be hosting an all-day event in honor of the annular solar eclipse. People can meet at the UTPB Quad and Mesa Deck around 9:30 a.m. There will be scientist from UTPB, NASA and the Gordon Center to help launch balloons into the sky. The viewing party will last from around 10:18 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. Following the party, STEAMFest will take place from 2:00 p.m. from 5:00 p.m. with interactive science and art activities for all ages.

Desert Outfitters will also be holding the "Annular Solar Eclipse 'Ring of Fire'" event. The shop will open at 10:00 a.m., while the maximum annular solar eclipse experience will happen between 11:45 a.m. to 11:48 a.m. Viewing glass will be available for people while the supplies last.