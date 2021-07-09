Video shows good Samaritans rescuing couple in their 90s from burning car in Lakeside

The good Samaritans who helped them are being called heroes for coming to the aid of the man and woman who are reportedly in their 90s.

LAKESIDE, Calif — A rescue in East County San Diego was caught on camera Monday showing the moment people passing by helped free a couple from a burning car. The good Samaritans who helped them are being called heroes on social media for coming to the aid of the man and woman who are reportedly in their 90s.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m Monday on westbound lanes of Interstate 8 in Lakeside just before the exit for Lake Jennings Park Road.

A bystander Marie Macrorie recorded the video of the rescue while several others who stopped pulled the couple to safety as their vehicle was partially engulfed by flames.

Macrorie told News 8 the man and woman in the car are in their 90s and the couple has been married for 64 years.

"We got to see these people running across the freeway and absolutely risking their lives to get those people out," Macrorie said.

She said the good Samaritans told her they were returning from a Bible study group. Macrorie said their heroic act was inspiring for her and her husband to witness and they want to sign up to volunteer after seeing it.

Lakeside Fire Protection District officials said crews took the couple to UC San Diego Medical Center to treat their burns. One of the bystanders was also transported for burn injuries. As of Monday night, their conditions were unknown.

The fire spread to some nearby brush but firefighters said it was quickly contained.

Lakeside Fire also shared the video on their Facebook page and received many comments heralding the fast work of the good Samaritans and fire crews.