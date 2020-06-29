Victim whose car was stolen in Odessa crime spree speaks out

#UPDATE Quite the morning for Odessa Police. They received dozens of calls starting around 5 a.m. The calls ranged from stolen vehicles, hit and runs, break-ins, to roof hopping. Turns out, all the crimes involved the same two young male suspects (potentially a female suspect too). Here’s what we know... According to police, early this morning two men stole a car, then committed 2 hit and runs near Dixie. Then police received another call about two more auto-burglaries. That’s when the suspects tried to break into a parked RV off Marfa and Everglade. Police then say the suspects ran on foot hoping from house to house. That’s where one of the suspects was caught. The other suspect was caught a few minutes later. He had a hand-gun on him. Police also recovered a stolen handgun. Now police are investigating multiple crime scenes (around 10). The two suspects are being interviewed by detectives at OPD. Here’s the charges they’re facing: • Unauthorized use of a vehicle • Theft of a fire arm • Burglary of vehicle • Leaving the scene of an accident • Unlawful use of a firearm • Evading arrest • Failure to identify ...Amongst other charges. Police tell me the two suspects are 15-years-old. So even though they committed multiple felonies, the cases will be handled by the Ector County Attorneys office. They will not be releasing their names or mugshots because they are juveniles.