Victim whose car was stolen in Odessa crime spree speaks out

ODESSA, Texas — It was a scene right out of an action movie.
On Monday morning, Odessa Police chased down two 15-year-old boys. The two are accused of going on a crime spree that lasted a few hours. Here are some of the crimes they are accused of:
- Two hit and runs
- Burglarizing two cars
- Stealing a firearm
- Unlawful use of firearm
- Trying to break into an RV
- Jumping from roof to roof evading arrest
- Failure to identify
- Crashing a stolen Jeep Cherokee SUV
- Leaving the scene of an accident
NewsWest 9 spoke with the woman whose Jeep was stolen and totaled. She tells us the morning started off just like any other day, except she woke up to her dog barking.
It was then she realized her new Jeep Cherokee SUV had been stolen from her garage.
"I saved all my money for this wonderful car and just for a thief to come in and steal a car from inside a house," Kendra Martinez, whose car was stolen, said. "It's not like it was outside the house, that’s the sad part.”
Martinez’s roommate tells us their garage door was left open slightly to let out some of the heat, and that this was the first time they have ever had anything stolen from the house.
“I’ve left lawnmowers, everything in my front yard and nothing has ever been taken," Ashley Young, victim's roommate, said. "That's why we thought it was someone that we knew because who would do that?”
The car was not the only thing the suspects stole from Martinez, they also took her wallet, her makeup bag and threw out her keys.
“It’s just really irresponsible, it’s crazy there’s selfish people like this who will do this to innocent people," Martinez said.
Martinez is planning on charging the teens for the damage they have caused, something Odessa police advised her to do. She hopes insurance will help get her a car soon.