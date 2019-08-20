ODESSA, Texas — Police believe a serial groper is on the loose in Odessa.

Since June, they've received 8 complaints from women all with similar MO's and all within two concentrated areas.

Serena Scott is one of the women who filed a report.

The 18 year old says on June 17 what started as a normal night took a dangerous turn in a moment's notice.

"So I was walking right up here and it was probably around these bushes that I turned around, and it looked like he had just gotten off of work so I didn't think anything of it," said Scott.

Once she continued walking however, she says the man behind her rushed her.

"Then a second later is when I felt him come up and grab me and try to pick me up my bottom," said Scott.

Scott says the attack only lasted a few seconds with her yelling, twisting and attempting to break free.

She says before her and her cousin could even catch their breath the attacker vanished, running off into the dark.

City of Odessa, Texas DATE: August 16, 2019 DATE/TIME REPORTED: 7-4-19 through 8-16-19 LOCATION: Area of University/Oakwood & 52nd/Tanglewood SUMMARY: The Odessa Police Department is currently investigating seven groping incidents believed to have been committed by the same suspect. All of the incidents have occurred at apartment complexes in the area of University & Oakwood and 52nd Street & Tanglewood.

"I think for him it's probably like an adrenaline rush to grab us and not get caught," said Scott.

After filing a report, Serena says she went back to life as normal, but does take extra protection with her now.

"For me I always have my pepper spray in my hand at night when I'm alone," said Scott.

She says she know the Odessa Police Department is working hard to catch this creep, but she's concerned that he could still be out there for now.

"I'm very worried because I know it's happened to multiple other girls now and the more confident he gets without getting caught, who knows what he'll do next," said Scott.

RELATED: Odessa gropings grow to 8, OPD investigating suspects

RELATED: Odessa police arrest man attempting to build explosive device

RELATED: California man charged over video taping in women's restroom