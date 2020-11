On Nov. 14, the community is invited to the VFW in Midland to celebrate the birth of the Marines.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Nov. 14, the community is invited to celebrate the birth of 245 years of the United States Marine Corps.

At this extraordinary event, the celebration will center around those who have committed their lives to the service since 1775.

All branches of service are welcome to attend this fun event between 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the VFW Post 4149.