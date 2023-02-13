VFW Post 4149 hosts Big Game watch party for local veterans

VFW Post 4149 invited not just the local community for a watch party but especially vets and their friends and family

MIDLAND, Texas — With the big game on everyone’s mind today, it’s no surprise that many decided to host watch parties with their friends and family.

That also include the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 4149 here in Midland, who wanted to host a watch party not just for the local community but also the veterans in the area as well.

“It’s camaraderie. It gets us all together. There’s a sense of brotherhood, sisterhood; the more people we have here in the veteran community the more resources you have when you network with each other. You have people who work in all kinds of different companies out here and industries. So we when all get together it allows us to do more things.” said J.D. France, Service Officer at VFW Post 4149.

Without the support of the community though, events like this wouldn’t be possible.

To them, communication is key to getting the word out about events like this one.

Everything from social media to word of mouth.

“The community has been more involved here recently. That comes from social media, certain people that hold leadership positions in the post. So, communication, putting things out, advertising, it’s enabled us to do a lot more. The community more involved.” France continued.