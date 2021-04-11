x
Veterans Day events around the Permian Basin

From concerts to ceremonies, here is what the Permian Basin is doing to honor those who have served our country.
MIDLAND, Texas — Veterans Day is on November 11, and there are a variety of events and deals honoring those who served.

All events are on Veterans Day unless otherwise noted. This list will be updated as more events are announced.

  • 2021 Salute to Veterans

The Rotary Club of Midland, High Sky Wind CAF and Benchmark Mortgage will be holding the Salute to Veterans at 6 p.m. Thursday night. To RSVP call or text 806-239-0033 by November 4.

  • Raising funds for MCHS

The Medical Center Health System Foundation will be raising funds to help treat veterans at MCH. Bubba's 33 will be donating 10% of proceeds on Nov. 10 and Corporal Ray's Coffee will donate 10% on Nov. 11.

  • UTPB events

UTPB will be holding a special ceremony at the UTPB Gym and free lunch for veterans at the dining hall at 9:30 a.m. There will also be other events in the week leading up to Veterans Day, including a Veteran Health fair and discussion about war authors.

  • Odessa College Annual Concert

Odessa College will be holding its free annual Veterans Day concert at 7 p.m. at the Deaderick Auditorium.

A variety of restaurants are offering free and discounted meals for veterans as well. Make sure to call ahead to any location prior to visiting to check if a deal is being offered at your location.

