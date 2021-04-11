Veterans Day events around the Permian Basin

From concerts to ceremonies, here is what the Permian Basin is doing to honor those who have served our country.

MIDLAND, Texas — Veterans Day is on November 11, and there are a variety of events and deals honoring those who served.

All events are on Veterans Day unless otherwise noted. This list will be updated as more events are announced.

2021 Salute to Veterans

The Rotary Club of Midland, High Sky Wind CAF and Benchmark Mortgage will be holding the Salute to Veterans at 6 p.m. Thursday night. To RSVP call or text 806-239-0033 by November 4.

Raising funds for MCHS

The Medical Center Health System Foundation will be raising funds to help treat veterans at MCH. Bubba's 33 will be donating 10% of proceeds on Nov. 10 and Corporal Ray's Coffee will donate 10% on Nov. 11.

UTPB events

UTPB will be holding a special ceremony at the UTPB Gym and free lunch for veterans at the dining hall at 9:30 a.m. There will also be other events in the week leading up to Veterans Day, including a Veteran Health fair and discussion about war authors.

Odessa College Annual Concert

Odessa College will be holding its free annual Veterans Day concert at 7 p.m. at the Deaderick Auditorium.