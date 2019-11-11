TEXAS, USA — Veteran's Day is November 11, and businesses across the Permian Basin are offering deals to honor those who served the country.

These offers are valid for veterans and active military with a valid military ID unless otherwise noted.

Chili's Bar and Grill

Enjoy a free entree from a select menu

Chipotle

By one entree, get another one for free

Cicis

Free buffet with ID and coupon

Cinergy

Free popcorn and $10 game card

Clear Springs Cafe

Free order of onion rings or fried pickles

Cracker Barrel

Free Pumpkin Pie Latte or Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake

Cotton Patch Cafe

Free chicken fried steak or chicken all day

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Free sandwich and choice of side

Favor Delivery

Use promo code HONOR for $6 deliver credit. No ID required.

Freebirds World Burrito

Enjoy 5% off total order

Golden Corral

Free meal and drink from 5 to 9 p.m.

Grub Burger Bar

Free entree with ID or uniform

IHOP

Free red, white and blueberry pancake combo

Logan's Roadhouse

Free meal from 3 to 6 p.m.

Olive Garden

Enjoy a free entree from a select menu

On the Border

Enjoy a free combo 2

Outback Steakhouse

Receive 20% off your entire check

Red Lobster

Free select appetizer or dessert

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Veterans receive 20% off the entire check for up to three guests

Starbucks

Free tall hot brewed coffee

Texas Roadhouse

Free lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lost Cajun

Free bowl of gumbo

The Human Bean

Free 16oz drink

Twin Peaks

Enjoy a free meal from a select menu

