TEXAS, USA — Veteran's Day is November 11, and businesses across the Permian Basin are offering deals to honor those who served the country.
These offers are valid for veterans and active military with a valid military ID unless otherwise noted.
- Chili's Bar and Grill
Enjoy a free entree from a select menu
- Chipotle
By one entree, get another one for free
- Cicis
Free buffet with ID and coupon
- Cinergy
Free popcorn and $10 game card
- Clear Springs Cafe
Free order of onion rings or fried pickles
- Cracker Barrel
Free Pumpkin Pie Latte or Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake
- Cotton Patch Cafe
Free chicken fried steak or chicken all day
- Dickey's Barbecue Pit
Free sandwich and choice of side
- Favor Delivery
Use promo code HONOR for $6 deliver credit. No ID required.
- Freebirds World Burrito
Enjoy 5% off total order
- Golden Corral
Free meal and drink from 5 to 9 p.m.
- Grub Burger Bar
Free entree with ID or uniform
- IHOP
Free red, white and blueberry pancake combo
- Logan's Roadhouse
Free meal from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Olive Garden
Enjoy a free entree from a select menu
- On the Border
Enjoy a free combo 2
- Outback Steakhouse
Receive 20% off your entire check
- Red Lobster
Free select appetizer or dessert
- Saltgrass Steakhouse
Veterans receive 20% off the entire check for up to three guests
- Starbucks
Free tall hot brewed coffee
- Texas Roadhouse
Free lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Lost Cajun
Free bowl of gumbo
- The Human Bean
Free 16oz drink
- Twin Peaks
Enjoy a free meal from a select menu
