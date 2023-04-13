Veteran core leading the Rockhounds this season

In Minor League Baseball, it's rare to see a familiar face in the field for consecutive seasons, but Rockhounds team is built upon returners.

MIDLAND, Texas — Roster turnover is the norm in Minor League Baseball with players moving up and down through the farm systems. This makes it pretty rare when you see a familiar face on the field season after season.

"In my professional career, I've played five seasons and four total seasons here with the Rockhounds," Rockhounds veteran Chase Calabuig said.

The California native was drafted by the A's back in 2018 and now has become a staple on the Hounds roster and Calabuig enjoys the familiarity that comes with returning to West Texas.

"This is home for me. This is like a second home. I'm excited to be back cause it's the same coaching staff. A lot of same players that I've played with here before," Calabuig continued.

The veteran outfielder isn't the only returner on this year's roster. There are a handful with something to prove.

"It's exciting. Being a guy that's missed the last two half seasons the last two years with injuries. I'm actually really ready to play some baseball," vet infielder Jeremy Eierman said.

Eierman was also drafted in 2018 and has spent the last three years with the Rockhounds with the injury bug cutting short a number of seasons.

The path for these two minor leagues has been congruent in a lot of ways so far and those similarities continue with long-term dreams and aspirations.

"Obviously everyone's goal is to be in the big leagues. Step one would be getting out of Midland. I mean we're excited to be here, but that's everybody's ultimate goal," Eierman said.

"Obviously goals are I'd love to move up and get that final shot at Triple-A and try to see if I can move on throughout this game. My goal, personally, is to have fun. Enjoy the game. I don't know how much longer I'll be able to play it, and I hope I can experience everyday like it's my last," Calabuig said.

These veterans are at the core of this 2023 Rockhounds squad and are hoping to use these goals as fodder to succeed this season for the team from Midland.