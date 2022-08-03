How to stay safe on the side of the highway

Having to pull over on a busy highway or interstate can be scary, but there are some things you can do to stay safe.

ODESSA, Texas — At one point everyone has had to pull over on the side of the road, whether it be running out of gas, having a blown out tire, or countless other things.

The key if this does happen is to stay vigilant. The first step is pulling off somewhere where you feel safe.

"Our best advice is to get off the paved surface, I know that most people think that if you pull out into the shoulder that you're going to be safe but we really advise to get completely off the paved service because you never know what could happen," said Gene Powell, Odessa District Public information Officer for TXDOT.

After you pull off the road, make sure other drivers can see you.

"You want to stay illuminated so turn on your emergency flashing lights or hazard lights so you can let other vehicles know that you are going to be there," said Officer Jayson Renforth with the Midland Police Department.

It's also a good idea to have a safety vest in your car so you will be visible on the road to other drivers.

"Don't block your view of oncoming traffic, walk behind the vehicle not in front of the vehicle, make sure that you can always see the traffic coming towards you so you can react if something does happen," said Powell.

Once you're pulled over, the next step is to call for help.

"From that point you can call for assistance, whether you call 911 for assistance, the non-emergency line at the City of Midland Police Department or the Midland County Sheriff's Office, or you can look at your Texas drivers license. On the very back of that there is a phone number that you can call for road side assistance and state troopers will come to your location and assist you," said Renforth.

It's also better to be overprepared than underprepared, so having a kit in your car can be helpful.