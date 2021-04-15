Vanessa Guillen gate to be unveiled Monday afternoon

The event is not open to the public, but 6 News will be live streaming the unveiling in this story on our website and app, as well as on our YouTube page.

FORT HOOD, Texas — UPDATE: The unveiling was pushed back to 2 p.m.

A Fort Hood gate that's being named in honor of Spc. Vanessa Guillen will be unveiled next Monday, nearly a year after her disappearance.

The gate will be unveiled at 1 p.m. at the intersection of Rancier Avenue and Fort Hood Street. It leads to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, where Guillen served.

Her family helped with the gate's design and will be in attendance during the unveiling. Afterward, they plan to hold a news conference.

The event is not open to the public, but 6 News will be livestreaming the unveiling in this story on our website and app, as well as on our YouTube page.

Guillen, 20, disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22, 2020. Her body was later found in East Bell County on June 30, 2020.

The suspect in the case, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, shot and killed himself the day after her body was found. He reportedly killed Guillen in an armory room on Fort Hood.

Another suspect in the case, Cecily Aguilar, was arrested over her alleged role in Guillen's death. Authorities say she reportedly helped her boyfriend, Robinson, bury Guillen's body.

Aguilar was charged with tampering with documents or proceedings and conspiracy to tamper with documents or proceedings. She pleaded not guilty, but could face up to 20 years per charge in federal prison if convicted.

In the aftermath of Guillen's death, the Fort Hood Independent Review was created with the goal of examining the climate and culture at Fort Hood and the Army, particularly regarding the implementation of SHARP, or the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program.

In December, the committee released a 136-page report detailing its findings, as well as recommendations to benefit Fort Hood and the Army. It detailed areas of improvement needed in SHARP, Fort Hood's Criminal Investigation Command and led to changes in the Missing Soldiers protocol, as well as the creation of People First Task Force.

Military leaders were also held accountable. As a result, former Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy announced the firing or suspension of 14 Fort Hood leaders, which included two generals, according to the Killeen Daily Herald.

