BIG SPRING, Texas — The west side of Big Spring suffered from water outages Wednesday and Thursday following complications during a water valve replacement project.

The City of Big Spring scheduled three 20” valve replacements Monday, April 30, which was anticipated to take up to four days to complete.

According to officials, the project encountered unforeseen complications, due to the complexity of the City’s water system, that resulted in the outages.

The three valves were replaced Thursday morning, and water service is estimated to be restored by Thursday evening.

To receive alerts for Public Service Announcements on your computer or mobile device, the City encourages residents to sign up for the “Notify Me” alert system at www.mybigspring.com.