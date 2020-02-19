MIDLAND, Texas — The V.A. mobile clinic will be making the rounds in West Texas to serve veterans in need of counseling.

Those in need of mental health help, trauma counseling or marriage therapy can visit the clinic and receive help.

The clinic will be stopping at VFW Post 4149 in Midland starting at 9 a.m. on February 22.

In the following week it will be visiting Big Lake, Sonora and Ozona.

Vet centers offer free and confidential services to eligible veterans, active duty members and their families.

Veterans who are unable to stop by the Mobile Vet Center can call the Vet Center Call Center at 1-877-WAR-VETS.

You can also find out about the West Texas VA Health Care System on their website.

