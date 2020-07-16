VA launches new pre-screening COVID-19 tool

"The screening at VA facilities has added a few additional layers ... so this is a tool that anyone can use," Jason Cave, VA director said.

ODESSA, Texas — If you've been to any medical facility during COVID-19, you know the drill.

You've likely had to answer the same screening questions every time.

All of that before you even get in the door.

The VA is working to cut out that part of your visit.

They're screening patients before they even arrive to the doctor.

"The screening at VA facilities has added a few additional layers, so as it's getting a little more extensive and I'll say more refined the more we're learning about the symptoms of COVID-19, this is a tool that anyone can use," Jason Cave, West Texas VA Healthcare Systems director said.

Here's how it works:

Before coming to the clinic you text SCREEN to 530-79, then you click on the link and answer the screening questions, walk up to the check-in desk, show them your verification page, get your temperature checked and you're good to go.

"You might say yes to some of those questions and then (get) an additional probing question or two either from a screen-er if that's appropriate or from medical personnel, who maybe can probe a little bit and differentiate," Cave said.

Cave said so far so good.

Hundreds of veterans have used the tool in our area and that number is growing every day.

"If we can streamline it and make it a faster process, then that's going to help us with social distancing, it's going to help us with all the other measures that we're going to have in place for the duration of this pandemic," Cave said.