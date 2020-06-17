MIDLAND, Texas — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs answered a lot of questions from Texas veterans today. Paul Lawrence, the Under Secretary for Benefits, fielded several questions. The overall theme of those questions had a lot to do with disability benefits and the idea of individual unemployability.

"If you have a disability at about a 70 or more percent level and if you find yourself not able to work so we have to judge this, you are eligible for what is called individual unemployability or where you are paid at the 100% rate because you were unemployable," Lawrence said.

Veterans can receive different kinds of benefits over time. That is why the V.A. recommends that veterans come back every three to five years so they can assess their condition and adjust the benefits accordingly.

The majority of the time, veterans will not see their benefits decrease over time.

"Generally, the answer is no we do not adjust benefits down unless the person has gotten significantly better. So the things you’re describing generally don’t get better on their own, so I think the probability of that happening is low," Lawrence said.

Veterans who don't have a disability level of 100% can file for a temporary individual unemployability benefits plan in certain circumstances. However, these individuals might see their benefits adjusted back down after some time.

One other concern was about veterans who might be moving out of the state of Texas. They asked whether or not their disability benefits would travel with them. The answer is yes, they stay with you no matter where you go.

"In terms of our veterans, your benefits are yours wherever you decide to live, but please update your information so that we have the best information about you, which means we pay you correctly," Lawrence said.

The Veterans Benefits Administration will continue to host these tele-town hall meetings to continue to get this necessary information out to veterans who may need it.

The next meeting will take place on June 18 for the veterans of Illinois.

