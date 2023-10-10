UTPB's 'Energy Talks' event to take place on Oct. 11

The event will be held at the UTPB Library starting at 9:00 a.m.

ODESSA, Texas — Shale Oil & Gas Magazine will be hosting an 'Energy Talks' event at UTPB on Oct. 11.

“Because the climate change narrative can be a skewed picture of the current environmental condition, a broader perspective led by data is necessary,” said Kym Bolado, CEO at Shale Magazine. “We need to include energy, economics, population ecology, human behavior, and many other geopolitical variables in order to understand the true extent of the issue and develop meaningful, collective responses.”

This event will have leaders from oil and gas discussing the impact of the industry on our daily lives.

Some of the people who will be in attendance include the President of the Texas Oil and Gas Association Todd Staples, Director of Finance for Permian Strategic Partnership Casey Yates, Chief External Affairs Officer for Port Corpus Christi Omar Garcia and many more.