UTPB and UT Austin join together to help small local businesses

The ten week program helped teach business owners new skills and provided them with mentors.

ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas Permian Basin and University of Texas at Austin helped local businesses make a presentation to stakeholders that could invest in their business.

Small-biz.XLR8 is a 10 week program that is designed for small business owners and entrepreneurs.

"Much of what the character of Midland and Odessa is, is not driven by the chains or the brand names but by the local businesses that grow, they create the places, the environment and the mojo that makes this area pretty unique," said Dr. Gregory Pogue, the lead instructor for Small-biz.XLR8.

The program pairs the small business owners with local business leaders to mentor them and help them grow.

"It's important for all small businesses to be accepted into our community because everything that we make we and the money that you give us, we put it back into our hometown," said Priscella Garcia, Owner and Founder of Sister Dough and a member of the course.

Other members that also attended the course include Taiwo Esan of Convee Foods.

"I hope to be more nationally recognized, I hope and I plan to bring my products to the national grocery stores," said Esan.

The presentations will allow stakeholders the opportunity to invest in these companies and help grow their businesses.

"This is a place where woman can be entrepreneurs, where minority or less represented groups can be important entrepreneurs, this creates a lot of strength and opportunity in the region," said Dr. Pogue.