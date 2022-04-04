UTPB closer to opening CEED incubator for entrepreneurship ventures

The school received a grant from the Midland Development Corporation for about $117,000.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Center for Energy and Economic Diversification, otherwise known as the CEED building with UTPB, might be a new hub for startups with an 'incubator' in the works.

"They all have their own types of identity, their own types of programming, I think when you talk more generally about just being able to support start-ups in your area, incubators are those key resources. I think from that standpoint it just says look, if we want to have a vibrant startup ecosystem in Midland and Odessa then having a resource like this is necessary," said Brian Shedd, Executive Director Office of Innovation & Commercialization.

The building is in the process of undergoing renovations to include new meeting rooms, a manufacturing space, a kitchen and more, all for entrepreneurs.

"Midland has a very entrepreneurial culture. A lot of that is in conjunction with the energy industry, some of that is in the medical manufacturing and other regions, and unless manufacturers can access the facilities, the tools, the capital they need, it's really hard to get a business off the ground," said Executive Director of the Midland Development Corporation, Sara Harris.

The new facility is central to the Wagner Noel building and the Engineering building, bringing together different parts of business.

"If you think about having a place where you can bring together science, art and entrepreneurs. We think that's going to be a big area that's going to bring in a lot of buzz and a lot of ideas," said Shedd.