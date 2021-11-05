UTPB to host community nights every Tuesday until the end of June

Starting May 11, these events will help residents apply for FAFSA, TASFA and to UTPB.

ODESSA, Texas — UT Permian Basin will begin to host community nights every Tuesday until the end of June to help with different application processes.

FAFSA, TASFA and even UTPB are applications that will be helped with on these nights starting on May 11.

“Whether you’re applying for FAFSA, TASFA, or just college in general, it can be confusing and frustrating. We hope the community will take advantage of this opportunity to get help and seek advice from our experts on campus,” said UT Permian Basin Admissions Counselor, Madeline Green.

There will be representatives from the Offices of Admissions and Financial Aid on hand to help these students.