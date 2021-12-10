UTPB to hold its Homecoming Week from October 18-23

ODESSA, Texas — University of Texas Permian Basin will be holding its Homecoming Week from October 18-23.
This year's theme for Homecoming will be "A Scary Good Time".
There will be multiple events each day of the week ranging from a Zombie Run to a Lip Sync Battle.
On October 22, UTPB will have their parade starting at 5:45 p.m. that will end with a block party, bonfire and fireworks show.
Then the following day, the Falcons football team will take on Eastern New Mexico at Grande Stadium at 6:00 p.m.