UTPB to hold First Five Kinder Camp in Midland and Odessa

The camp will help prepare children entering kindergarten and adventure "under the sea" virtually.

ODESSA, Texas — UT Permian Basin will hold its First Five Kinder Camp in Midland and Odessa starting next week.

These camps will help prepare children for kindergarten in Fall 2021. They will also have virtual 'under the sea' adventures.

The camps are free for all participants. The Midland Camp will be from July 19-23 and the Odessa Camp will be from July 26-30.