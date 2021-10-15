UTPB STEM Academy staff member placed on leave over sexual assault investigation

No charges have been issued at this time and the suspect's name has not been released.

ODESSA, Texas — A UTPB STEM Academy staff member has been placed on leave after allegations of sexual assault were brought to the school's attention by a student.

The employee was placed on administrative leave immediately while UTPB Police notified parents and began an investigation.

No charges have been issued at this time and the suspect's name has not been released.

The incident reportedly took place in the spring 2021 semester.

Due to the nature of the investigation, no further information is released at this time.