UTPB STEM Academy joins the Ector County Independent School District

The academy will officially join the district starting on July 1.

ODESSA, Texas — The UTPB STEM Academy has been approved by ECISD Board of Trustees to join ECISD.

It is a team up that will provide more learning opportunities for all students involved. The academy will officially become part of ECISD on July 1.

"Our students in ECISD have opportunities now with transportation provided to attend UTPB STEM Academy," said ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri. "Their students have some opportunities to participate in UIL activities, performing arts activities, and athletics as well. So it's a benefit to the students who attend UTPB STEM and a benefit to our students as well."