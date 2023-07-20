UTPB receives $10 million in grants

ODESSA, Texas — The University of the Permian Basin received $10 million in grants from the Permian Strategic Partnership and the Scharbauer Foundation.
The money will be covering tuition and fees for graduate students that are majoring in clinical psychology, social work, counseling or school counseling.
"So what the PSP and Scharbauer recognize that we need to make sure that we have the funding so that the tuition and fees are covered that these students don't have the financial barrier that it'll take for them to go to school," said UTPB President Dr. Sandra Woodley.
The program will start off with its first group of scholarship recipients this fall. Students interested in applying must submit their scholarship applications by August 1.