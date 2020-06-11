DPS searching for suspect who fled troopers on foot near UTPB

DPS says the suspect is a Hispanic male in this late 20s, thin build, last seen wearing grey shorts and a black shirt.

ODESSA, Texas — 7:30 p.m. Update:

The suspect likely fled after a traffic violation.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7:15 p.m. Update:

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the subject evaded a DPS officer and then fled on foot.

DPS is still attempting to locate and apprehend the subject.

UTPB has tweeted that the subject is no longer believed to be in the area.

UTPB Main CampusThe subject who fled is no longer believed to be in the area; you may resume normal campus activities. Please remain vigilant and if you see suspicious behavior on campus, call campus police at 432-552-2786. — UT Permian Basin (@utpb) November 6, 2020

Stick with NewsWest 9 as we continue to learn more information.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Original Story

Police are pursuing a subject on foot near the UT Permian Basin campus Thursday evening.

UTPB Tweeted an alert just before 6:30 p.m. alerting those in the area to lock their doors and stay inside.

LockoutOutside agencies are pursuing a subject on foot near campus. Please lock your doors and stay inside until an update is provided. — UT Permian Basin (@utpb) November 6, 2020

At this point, it is unclear which agencies are involved, or which side of campus is being impacted.