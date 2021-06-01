UTPB offers engineering summer camp to middle school and high school students

ODESSA, Texas — Calling all middle school and high school students. Join the College of Engineering in-person for an hands-on experience at UTPB's engineering summer camp.
Lunch and snacks will be provided.
The cost is $295 per student. Scholarship opportunities are available. Registration deadline is June 18 by noon.
Camp dates and times:
Middle School: July 19-23 from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
High School: July 26-30 from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
"The engineering summer camp exposes students to various facets of engineering, and potentially builds a bridge to attracting qualified students to enroll at UT Permian Basin who will specialize in engineering-related fields of study," said Dr. George Nnanna, Dean of the College of Engineering at UTPB.
For more information call (432) 552-3431 or email engineering@utpb.edu.