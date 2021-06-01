UTPB offers engineering summer camp to middle school and high school students

UTPB College of Engineering has welcomed middle school and high school students to campus for a week of learning about engineering, math and science

ODESSA, Texas — Calling all middle school and high school students. Join the College of Engineering in-person for an hands-on experience at UTPB's engineering summer camp.

Lunch and snacks will be provided.

The cost is $295 per student. Scholarship opportunities are available. Registration deadline is June 18 by noon.

Camp dates and times:

Middle School: July 19-23 from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

High School: July 26-30 from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

"The engineering summer camp exposes students to various facets of engineering, and potentially builds a bridge to attracting qualified students to enroll at UT Permian Basin who will specialize in engineering-related fields of study," said Dr. George Nnanna, Dean of the College of Engineering at UTPB.

Register here to enroll your child now or click here to watch highlights from this weeks camp