UTPB unveils new academic logo

ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas of the Permian Basin has unveiled its new academic logo.

According to the university, the new geometric logo features the school's abbreviation (UTPB) all within an abstract shield. It also mimics oil field road patterns, as the area is so well known for its oil and gas production.

The university will still use the traditional Falcon shield logo for its athletic teams, and it will also be utilized for on-campus spirit groups.

UTPB leaders said the reason for the change was because they felt they needed a way to represent the academic side of the community.

The new logo was worked on for over a year and got approved by the University of Texas System Board of Regents in May.

"We are so proud of the work we’re doing in the Permian Basin. This new institutional mark represents our commitment to serve this region by providing a quality education. It is also a nod to our history and the oil and gas industry," UT Permian Basin President Dr. Sandra Woodley said.