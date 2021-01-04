UTPB, local officials meet to discuss future use of university sports fields

The current lease agreement between UTPB and the city ends on August 31, 2021.

ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas Permian Basin, Odessa City Council, city leaders and leaders from local sports associations met Wednesday to discuss the leasing details of the university sports fields to the City of Odessa.

The university and city are talking over plans to add one year to the agreement and transition central operations, like event scheduling and maintenance of the fields, to the university by December 1, 2021. The extra year would allow time for them to work out a new long-term agreement and transition the management responsibilities to UTPB.

UTPB President Sandra Woodley said this opens opportunities to generate money for use in further improving the facilities.

"Part of the opportunity here is to maximize and optimize the use of those fields for external tournaments that would bring hotel-motel tax revenue that could even add more fields for the associations and for the tournaments, and to bring in revenue to improve that property,” Woodley said.