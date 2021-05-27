UTPB's Stem Academy holds their 6th annual boat races

UTPB is hosting boat races for the students at the UTPB Stem Academy. Students are given a couple days to construct boats made out of duct tape and cardboard.

ODESSA, Texas — UTPB's Stem Academy's annual boat races took place for middle schoolers (6th - 8th grade) yesterday and today for the high schoolers (9th - 12th grade).

16 teams competed in yesterday's races and went neck and neck to secure a win for their grade level. Most teams tell me with a lot going on, the big thing on their mind is staying afloat.

"The biggest thing is you have to make sure it's kind of float that you're buoyant," says 8th grader, Salome Anaya.

"We did make it wide enough and long enough," says 8th grader, Jordan Watkins.

The students have applied what they learn at the Academy to the construction of their boats; from art design to math and engineering. They were given two days to build their boats and were only allowed to use duct tape and cardboard.

"We ended up testing it in my pool it didn't work but we ended up going with a normal 5 x 5 box which apparently worked," says 8th grader, Kagan Vicars.

Once the whistle blows, each group's game plan goes into action

"I thought we were going to flip a lot we kept going back-and-forth, so pretty much I was sitting there telling Kohen whenever we go one way shift your weight to the other side," says Taylor Daughenbaugh.

Two people are inside the box boats steering and two are outside as the pushers.

"This guy just took off as soon as he started swimming let me behind over there," says Watkins.

There were also some unique names for this little ships.

"I call it the behemoth," says Bryan Tippett.

"I guess we can call it that," says Vicars.

"The behemoth or Betty," says Anaya.