UTPB invites community members to sign support banner for USW

ODESSA, Texas —
The University of Texas Permian Basin is inviting the community to help them show support for the University of the Southwest after the deadly accident in Andrews County Tuesday night.
From today until noon on Friday, a banner printed by the Student Government Association will be available in the Student Activity Center for the public to sign.
Additionally, the university has services available for students affected by the tragedy, including Student Counseling Services at 432-552-3365, and the 24-hour UTPB Crisis Line at 432-552-4600.