UTPB hosts inaugural STEAMfest for the community

STEAMfest featured live demos, chemistry shows and hands-on activities to introduce kids to the field of science, tech, engineering, art and math in a fun way.

ODESSA, Texas — Kids had a blast at the University of Texas Permian Basin's first ever STEAMfest.

"I think it’s really important for them because they get knowledge of what Science is at a young age so they can decide if it better to go in that field in the future or not," said Camilla Martinez, UTPB student volunteer.

Through live demos, chemistry shows and hands-on activities, families were introduced to Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math in a fun way to peek their interest young.

"Since they’re little we have to make a fun way for them to understand it," said Martinez.

"They can start seeing different fields in science so maybe they can be familiar with what their interest is specifically like 'oh I really like insects, I wanna study that when I’m grown up or I really like Engineering. So starting that little spark in them about what they can do in the future, said Jennifer Lopez Martinez, UTPB student volunteer.

Staff and students at UTPB were happy light this spark but the hope is that it stays lit.

"They usually have a great interest in STEM early on and it kind of fizzles out at the Junior High age so we’re trying to make sure we keep that momentum going and they stay interested in the Sciences and Engineering," said Paula Gutiérrez, UTPB Biology Professor.

"For some it becomes a deep fire that propels them forward and those are the ones we try to encourage to keep going," said Doug Young, UTPB Physics Professor.