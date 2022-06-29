UTPB hosts engineering summer camps

They are currently hosting two summer camps, UNITE and XTO.

ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas Permian Basin College of Engineering is giving young people with an interest in STEM two opportunities to explore the field.

They are currently hosting two engineering camps, UNITE and XTO.

The camps give middle and high school students a chance to check out various facets of engineering using both theoretical and hands-on experience.

The focus is on combining mathematics and physics in order to design practical engineering systems.

“It is critical to involve them at this stage, because we want to develop a pipeline to create more engineers that will be able to drive the U.S. economy,” said Dean of the College of Engineering George Nnanna.