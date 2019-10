ODESSA, Texas — UT Permian Basin is celebrating homecoming this week.



Students and alumni culminated a week of events at a bonfire tonight on the university's campus. The band played as the bonfire took form.

If you missed it, the fun continues Saturday for the homecoming game. The University will be honoring outstanding alumni throughout the game.



The Falcons will be facing off against West Texas A&M. Kick off is at 6pm at Ratliff Stadium.