UTPB holds ribbon cutting for new human performance center

This new building has been described as a combined academic research and training space to help support a growing interested in research into health-related fields.

ODESSA, Texas — UTPB held a ribbon cutting for its new facility Friday.

The D. Kirk Edwards Family Human Performance Center is an upgrade to the campus' athletic resources, as well as an improvement for the kinesiology program.

This new building has been described as a combined academic research and training space to help support a growing interested in research into health-related fields.