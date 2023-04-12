UTPB holds Falcon Giving Day

A Falcon Giving Day Celebration will take place on April 12 at 5:00 p.m. on the first floor of the Mesa Building

ODESSA, Texas — UTPB has started its 24-hour online Campaign known as Falcon Giving Day.

The event aims to inspire community members to come together and show their pride and support for the university. This day will also help provide essential funding for supporting the students of today and the future.

People can donate any size amount of money they would like by going to the UTPB Giving Day website.