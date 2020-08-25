UT Permian Basin is providing free masks for all students, staff, and faculty

ODESSA, Texas — UT Permian Basin is helping prevent the spread of coronavirus as classes resume by providing free masks for all students, staff, and faculty.
Masks can be picked up from the Student Activity Center on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., or on Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The university asks that everyone wear a mask while on campus and reminds you to maintain six feet of social distancing and to wash your hands often.
For a complete rundown of UTPB's COVID-19 guidelines, visit their website.