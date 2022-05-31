UTPB engineering students make history in aero design competition

Officials say no first-time competitors have ever placed in the top ten until UTPB.

ODESSA, Texas — Engineering students at UTPB have made history at the Society of Automotive Engineers Aero Design Competition in Dallas.

The group built and flew a small aircraft and won an award for best engineering design for fast unloading an aircraft against the clock with a speed of 3.5 seconds.

UTPB's team also placed eighth out of 45 international teams.

SAE officials say no first-time competitors have placed in the top ten before, making UTPB the first.