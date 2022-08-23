UTPB Cheerleading receives bid to 2023 NCA College Nationals

This is the first time the team has reached the National Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida.

ODESSA, Texas — The UT Permian Basin Falcon cheer team is going to Nationals for the very first time.

They will be competing in the 2023 NCA College Nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Th team was selected after it successfully completed specific requirements in the areas of participation, conduct, and camp achievements. There are 26 team members this year. Last year, the team only had nine members.