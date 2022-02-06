UTPB CEED Building undergoing renovations

Once the renovations have been completed, the building will have 30,000 square feet of space dedicated to workforce development, research and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — The UTPB CEED Building is undergoing renovations.

This building is next to the Engineering Building and the Wagner Noel, by Highway 191 and FM 1788.

"CEED" stands for Center for Energy and Economic Diversification.

Once the renovations have been completed, the building will have 30,000 square feet of space dedicated to workforce development, research, innovation and commercialization.

This building will include a conference and event space, leasable office space, a coworking suite and a full-service café.

After this project is complete, the CEED Building will be home for a new incubator for startups.