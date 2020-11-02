WARD COUNTY, Texas — A Utah man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Ward County.

Dalton George, 25, of Kanosh, Utah was driving north on State Highway 18 in a Ford Taurus.

A Freightliner truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer was being driven by Alexis Serrano, 27. Another man was in the passenger seat of the truck.

DPS says Serrano was stopped at a stop sign on State Loop 464 but failed to yield right of way and entered the intersection, striking George's vehicle.

George was taken to the Ward Memorial Hospital in Monahans where he was pronounced dead.

Neither man in the semi-truck was injured.

