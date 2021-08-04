UT Permian Basin's new business program for local business owners

UT Austin has partnered with UT Permian Basin to bring a program to West Texas that will be offered to 30 small business owners that apply.

ODESSA, Texas — Small Biz XLR8, a new program that is putting local business owners back in the classroom.

Taylor Novak is the entrepreneurship programs coordinator at UTPB. She'll switch from her usual college aged students to teaching adult business owners.

"A 10-week program to connect different small businesses to each other and then a group of mentors that were setting up as well and so it will last over the summer," Novak says.

The program originated at UT Austin but they will be bringing it to UT Permian Basin's Small Business Development Center.

“So to be chosen as the first Group of people they get to take this curriculum and this structure that has worked very successfully In Austin in the past, to bring it out here to people in West Texas small businesses that want to grow. We’re really really excited about that," says Novak.

Business owners will have the chance to learn how to network with each other and be mentored by faculty members from the school.

Novak explains, "the mentor aspect will have three in-person events we're hoping to have those at local businesses throughout the summer out on a patio, so people can still social distance and feel safe but be able to have that in person connection with those mentors and with other businesses.”

The program is free and will offer helpful resources, tips and tools to a wide range of people, "we’re hoping to draw and not only Midland and Odessa businesses but also big Spring Monahans Andrews throughout the area we’re really hoping to get a regional reach,” says Novak.

If you're interested in apply, here is the website to apply.

Applications are due by April 29th at 5pm.