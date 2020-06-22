ODESSA, Texas — UT Permian Basin has released plans to welcome students back to campus this fall.

"Although the semester ahead will look different, we are committed to providing a quality education and a collegiate experience, while minimizing the risks associated with COVID-19," the university said in a statement.

Classes will begin on-schedule on August 24 and the semester will end December 11.

Students will have the flexibility of choosing their mode of instruction as both in-person and virtual class settings will be offered.

In a hybrid setting, some days students will report to the classroom and the days their instruction will be held online.

However, after Thanksgiving break, students will not be required to return to campus. The remainder of the semester will be held virtually.

This structure will promote social distancing and maintain small numbers in the classroom. Faculty members will determine which students will come to the classroom on certain days and which students will be online.

As far as moving back to school, the move-in period will be extended several days to allow for social distancing.

To reduce student interaction, Residence Life staff will assign roommates based on shared characteristics such as by athletic teams or area of study.

All on-campus dining locations will be open to provide additional options, though there will be no self-serving, and takeout will be an option whenever available.

“We are determined to navigate COVID-19 challenges in a way that is responsible and continues to provide our students with the highest quality educational experience,” said UT Permian Basin President, Dr. Sandra Woodley.

UTPB will require all students and staff to wear masks or face coverings, with few exceptions.

The university also encourages extra hand-washing, use of hand sanitizer, and asks all students and staff to be respectful of one another by maintaining at least six feet of space.

If you wish to request an accommodation due to COVID-19 risk, please contact your supervisor or instructor.

UTPB will be hosting two virtual town hall meetings this week, the first on Wednesday at 7 p.m., and the second on Thursday at noon.

